Reboot Develop set to welcome speakers from NetEase, Ustwo, Nordeus and more in April

Reboot Develop is set to kick off once again on April 19th to 21st in Dubrovnik, Croatia with its largest ever speaker programme.

The games industry conference is set to entertain talks from NetEase head of mobile game business development Tom Van Dam, Ustwo head of studio Dan Gray, Nordeus chief people officer Caralyn Cooley, 360 Games overseas business president Bill Weizheng Wang, and a whole host of more than 100 other industry figures.

Rebooted

The event is expected to host over 1,500 attendees from over 600 international companies.

Conference goers can expect an eclectic mix of established games development studios and over 100 indie studios. Representatives of investors and publishers will also be in attendance along with a number of tech companies.

For more information about the conference, visit the Reboot Develop website.