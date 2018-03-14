Get the latest news and analysis on the world of the blockchain at BlockchainGamer.biz

We're excited to reveal that we've launched a brand new site called BlockchainGamer.biz!

It's a B2B web resource dedicated to quality journalism about the exciting new arena of blockchain-based gaming.

Edited by veteran games journalist, Jon Jordan (Formerly the editor of this very site), BlockchainGamer.biz offers expert insight into the emerging technology with daily news, features, interviews, analysis, company profiles, guest columns, a list of studios to watch and more. From day one, the site will offer a What Is Blockchain? introductory feature too.

The BlockchainGamer.biz site launches with support from leading innovators in the sector, Reality Clash, Lucid Sight, WAX, Vreo, BitCrystals, ActionToken and BitGuild. As well as backing the project from day one, these companies are founding members of the Blockchain Braintrust advisory board, providing weekly insight into the market.

It is the latest addition to Steel Media's growing b2b portfolio, joining PocketGamer.biz, TheVirtualReport.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz.

Blockchain Gamer Connects

Aside from reading about the latest developments, interested professionals will also be able to get to grips with real games and hear direct from pioneers in the field at Blockchain Gamer Connects in San Francisco, May 14th to 15th.

Taking place within Steel Media’s signature games conference, Pocket Gamer Connects. Blockchain Gamer Connects will feature four dedicated tracks of conference seminars, workshops, Q&As and a SpeedMatch session connecting developers with investors and publishers.

A significant new sector

Steel Media CEO Chris James said: "We launched our company back in the early days of mobile and have witnessed first hand how one technology can change the entire games ecosystem. If blockchain can even partly deliver on its potential, this could cause even more seismic change - it's certainly looking like a wild ride ahead!

"Of course, like any new technology, there's a lot of unknowns and a 'wild west' period that I think independent media and events can help to navigate. We have a brilliant team and I strongly believe that both BlockchainGamer.Biz and the Blockchain Gamer Connects events, together with support from awesome businesses like our launch sponsors, can play an important role in both helping to demystify the space and also stimulating connections and growth."

Site editor Jon Jordan said: "Mobile games went from zero to becoming the largest sector of the $100 billion games industry. I expect blockchain’s impact to be even more significant.”

Fast-moving space

Reality Clash co-founder Tony Pearce said: “We wholeheartedly welcome the launch of BlockchainGamer.biz. As pioneers ourselves in this fast-moving world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, we know there’s a huge desire across the games industry for more information and practical advice. We're delighted to be supporting this new site as a launch partner and look forward to sharing our experiences on the creation of our upcoming AR combat game Reality Clash, which utilises both blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.”

BitCrystals CEO Shaban Shaame said: “We're very pleased to be supporting BlockchainGamer.biz. The blockchain and its potential applications for games are growing exponentially, so it's great that there's a site dedicated to providing ongoing insight and education for this vital area of the games industry."