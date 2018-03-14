The Big Indie Pitch heads to GameDevDays in Estonia

We may have one of the biggest Big Indie Pitches of the year coming up next week at GDC, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t got more exciting announcements for indie developers around the world.

In fact, we’ve got one now, as Steel Media is proud to reveal that we’re partnering with GameDevDays in order to bring The Big Indie Pitch to Estonia’s biggest show of the year.

Taking place on April 16th to 17th in Tallinn, GameDevDays brings together the local gaming scene with some of world’s leading companies gaming companies and offers two days worth of talks, matchmaking, an indie showcase and now The Big Indie Pitch too.

So, come and join us, as we put the spotlight on some of the most exciting indie developers from Estonia and the wider world, as part of the GameDevDays show floor in the afternoon of day one.

Not only is this a perfect opportunity for mobile indie developers, both regionally and internationally, to show off their latest game to a range of industry experts including journalists, investors, publishers and renowned indie developers, but it’s also a prime networking opportunity, and a great chance to get involved in an exciting conference as well.

Oh, did we mention that it's free to enter and that every developer will receive guaranteed editorial coverage and written feedback? There’s also be brand new prizes too that have been tailored specifically for the indie community.

Speed-dating, arcade style

We have many a regular entering the Big Indie Pitch, but most of our entrants are brand new to the event. So, if you’re one of those developers who has never entered the Big Indie Pitch before, you may be wondering just how it works. Well, if that’s the case, then let me explain.

The Big Indie Pitch process couldn’t be simpler. Developers come along with their games in hand, before being given four minutes to pitch their title to the first table of up to three judges. Once the four minutes is up, a horn will sound and it’s time to move onto the next table and do it all over again. Once developers have seen all five tables their time is up and the next set of developers begin their pitches.

All in all it’s a unique chance to place your game into the hands of some of the most influential minds in the industry and receive immediate feedback on your game over the course of the meeting.

Feedback, prizes and coverage

Following the pitch we’ll also collect up all of the feedback and email this over to you so you have a written record of just what the judges liked about the game, alongside some tips and advice on how they think you could grow it as you move forward with development.

We’ll be covering every game in our round-up piece over on PocketGamer.co.uk and we’ll be conducting interviews with the top three which will be published right here on PocketGamer.Biz.

Finally, those we’ll also have a range of prizes on offer at both pitches for the top three developers. Prizes which the lucky developers will be able to use across our portfolio of websites in order to market and promote their game, alongside free tickets to a Pocket Gamer Connects of your choice.

Interested, but not sure if you quality?

Well if that describes you, then read on:

You can pitch games for mobile, handheld and even for smartwatches

You can pitch your game even if you've pitched it at a previous BIP

We prefer to see unreleased games, though we're happy to see games that are out too

Your game doesn’t have to be completed, as we welcome games in development

Deadline for entries is midnight GMT on Friday, April 13, 2018 (entry details below). However, space is limited so the sooner you enter the more likely you are of being shortlisted

(entry details below). However, space is limited so the sooner you enter the more likely you are of being shortlisted Oh and did we mention it's completely free too?

Hopefully this sounds as exciting to you as it does to us, as we're really looking forward to bringing the competition to Tallinn for the first time ever.

If so, then you can simply head over to our EVENT PAGE to find out more, or just head straight over to our REGISTRATION PAGE to submit your game now.

We look forward to seeing you all there. Oh, and don’t forget to bring your business cards.