Google Maps to power upcoming location-based augmented reality game The Walking Dead: Our World

Google Maps has teamed up with Finnish developer Next Games to power its upcoming location-based augmented reality game The Walking Dead: Our World.

The title aims to bring the hit graphic novels and TV series to life on smartphones and will act similarly to Pokemon Go, but instead of pokemon it will be bringing zombies into the real world.

The partnership will see Google Maps provide its location data to map the real world in the app. This will also mean that when new buildings and roads are built, they’ll be recognised in-game.

Famous landmarks and buildings such as the Statue of Liberty and the London Eye will also be specially integrated into the title.

The augmented dead

The Walking Dead: Our World is currently slated to launch globally in Q2 2018 and is now available for pre-registration on Google Play in selected markets. A playable demo will also be showcased at the Google booth at GDC on March 21st to 23rd.

“We’ve spent the last decade building a comprehensive map of the real world,” said Google Maps APIs product manager Clementine Jacoby.

“We're excited to be able to enable companies like Next Games to leverage our data to build rich experiences for their users to enjoy.”