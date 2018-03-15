Supercell kicks off Clash Royale League Challenge to give hopeful pros a chance at the big time

Helsinki-based mobile games developer Supercell is opening up qualification for its upcoming Clash Royale tournament to all players.

The Clash Royale League Challenge will give competitive hopefuls until March 19th to rack up 20 wins and make it to the next round.

Successful challengers will also be eligible for drafting by a pro Clash Royale League team.

Clash of the Titans

Supercell wrapped up the first season of its Clash Royale Crown Championship at The Copper Box Arena in London’s Olympic Park on December 3rd 2017.

16-year-old player Sergio Ramos won the tournament and the top prize of $150,000 after he beat US player MusicMaster three games to one in the final battle. MusicMaster went home with $75,000 for reaching second place in the tournament.

The lofty production values of the show were on par with Supercells ambition to evoke the spirit of grand and mainstream events.

You can read more about the show’s production and its ambition to channel the Olympic spirit in our interview with Supercell "esports man" Tim Ebner here.