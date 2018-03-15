News

Supercell kicks off Clash Royale League Challenge to give hopeful pros a chance at the big time

Supercell kicks off Clash Royale League Challenge to give hopeful pros a chance at the big time
By , Staff Writer

Helsinki-based mobile games developer Supercell is opening up qualification for its upcoming Clash Royale tournament to all players.

The Clash Royale League Challenge will give competitive hopefuls until March 19th to rack up 20 wins and make it to the next round.

Successful challengers will also be eligible for drafting by a pro Clash Royale League team.

Clash of the Titans

Supercell wrapped up the first season of its Clash Royale Crown Championship at The Copper Box Arena in London’s Olympic Park on December 3rd 2017.

16-year-old player Sergio Ramos won the tournament and the top prize of $150,000 after he beat US player MusicMaster three games to one in the final battle. MusicMaster went home with $75,000 for reaching second place in the tournament.

The lofty production values of the show were on par with Supercells ambition to evoke the spirit of grand and mainstream events.

You can read more about the show’s production and its ambition to channel the Olympic spirit in our interview with Supercell "esports man" Tim Ebner here.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Interview Dec 3rd, 2017

How Supercell's Clash Royale Crown Championship World Finals is channelling the Olympic spirit

News Dec 4th, 2017

16-year-old Clash Royale player Sergioramos:) wins first place and $150,000 at Crown Championship World Finals

News Oct 30th, 2017

Supercell wraps up latest $200,000 Clash Royale tournament in Atlanta

News Aug 30th, 2017

$1 million Clash Royale Crown Championship attracts more than 27 million participants

News May 2nd, 2017

Supercell kicks off year-long global Clash Royale Crown Championship

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.