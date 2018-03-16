News

Blockchain Gamer Connects: The new conference for games and the blockchain heads to San Francisco May 14th to 15th

Blockchain Gamer Connects: The new conference for games and the blockchain heads to San Francisco May 14th to 15th
By , Editor

Blockchain gaming is here - and it will change the games industry forever (that's probably why we just launched BlockchainGamer.biz).

So to that end we've added a new conference to our schedule: Blockchain Gamer Connects San Francisco. The two-day event will take place on May 14th to 15th and is dedicated to an advance so important that some are hailing it as web 3.0.

Blockchain Gamer Connects presents an unrivalled conference schedule of industry experts and thought leaders already blazing trails in this revolutionary new sector.

Four tracks of short, sharp seminars cover everything from explaining crypto, how it works with games and how current market looks in The Blockchain Basics to identifying the top trends and exploring where the industry will go next in Link To The Future.

The Blockchain Game Design track takes a deep dive into how to incorporate blockchain into games development and the exciting new opportunities it presents for new ways to play. You’ll also learn how to create and manage a currency before, during and after an Initial Coin Offering in ICO Insights And Token Trends.

Blockchain Gamer Connects will run as part of leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, giving you access to a further 10 conference tracks delivered by 100 world-class speakers.

Networking

Both days are packed with networking opportunities, as you’d expect from any industry event. The differences is that Blockchain Gamer Connects takes it to the next level.

Unlike other event organisers, we offer our Pitch & Match meeting scheduler free to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person. Our delegates span the entire spectrum of the industry from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers.

Pairing developers with publishers and investors

Our SpeedMatch sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings.

These short, sharp encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner. It’s a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent.

Meet the media

We welcome regional and international specialist media to our events so that your work reaches the widest audience possible. With our own publishing powerhouse behind us, you are guaranteed that our industry journalists will be onsite for demos, interviews and other ways to raise awareness of your brand or project to the online community outside the walls of the event.

If you’re looking for feedback on a project, stop by our Journalist Bar for a free consultation from professional games journalists.

Party hearty

And if that all sounds a bit serious, day one closes with the world-renowned (infamous) Global Connects party. That’s where the networking goes on into the night and you might just make lifelong friends, fortunes and memories...

Find out more about Blockchain Gamer Connects.


Tags:
Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve has been a games journalist on and off since the first PlayStation made games ‘cool’, but he’s never forgotten the thrill of finding a Space Invaders machine in the wild. Neuromancer is one of his favourite books and The Matrix is one of his favourite movies, so he’s been ready for VR all his life.

Related Articles

News Mar 5th, 2018

6 ways to get into Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco for free

News Mar 2nd, 2018

Win a free ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco by filling out our Spring Developer Survey!

News Feb 28th, 2018

Super Evil Megacorp, ESL, Reality Clash, FunPlus and Seriously confirmed for PG Connects San Francisco 2018

News Feb 12th, 2018

Peter Vesterbacka leads first PG Connects San Francisco 2018 speakers announcement

News Feb 8th, 2018

Final hours of Super Early Bird rate for Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco 2018

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.