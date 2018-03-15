YoYo Games to hand out free licences for GameMaker Studio 2 during GDC

YoYo Games will hand out free two-week unrestricted licences to its 2D game development engine GameMaker 2 at GDC and various game jam’s from March 14th to March 28th.

Various games jams to fall during this period include the Train Jam, The Heart Jam and the Not Going to GDC Game Jam.

GDC meanwhile takes place from March 19th to March 23rd.

Jammin’

“GameMaker has an incredibly efficient workflow, which makes it ideal for creating games for Game Jams,” said YoYo Games GM James Cox.

“Everyone can now celebrate GDC by making a game, particularly by participating in Game Jam events such as Train Jam, which is hugely important to the long-term health of the industry.

“By providing unrestricted licenses to these independent developers during this two week period, we want to give them a tool that enables quick and efficient expression.”

GameMaker Studio 2’s ease of use also ensures inclusivity, from a technical standpoint, is kept as high as possible.”

If you would like to sign up for a free two-week licence, you do so here.