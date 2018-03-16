News

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile journeys West with Canada soft launch

By , Staff Writer

Chinese publishing giant Tencent’s mobile version of Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds has touched down in Canada after a surprise soft launch.

The battle royale hit is currently playable on Android after launching on the Google Play store.

The game is currently titled Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, which sets it apart from the Chinese releases of PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield and PUBG: Army Attack. The release appears to be a version of Exhilarating Battlefield, which is more a faithful port of the PC version.

Winner winner chicken dinner

News broke of PUBG coming to mobile last November, shortly after Tencent and PUBG Corp partnered up to publish the game in China.

PUBG: Exhilarating Battlefield and PUBG: Army Attack were quick to make a splash after parachuting into China on February 9th.

The battle royale duo were the two most downloaded apps worldwide on the iOS App Store in the days following their launch despite only being released in China.

