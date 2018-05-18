Dutch firm OrgangeGames acquires majority stake in Habbo Hotel dev Sulake

Dutch digital content company OrangeGames has acquired a majority stake in Habbo Hotel developer Sulake.

The studio was previously owned by telecommunications company Elisa, which will still retain a minority stake.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Global network

OrangeGames publishers a number of titles including Poker World, Stratego and Governor of Poker 3. It claims to have a network, which includes those of its partners, of more than 190 million users each month.

For Sulake’s part the company has racked up more than 270 million registered accounts for its flagship title Habbo Hotel. Its recently launched mobile game Hotel Hideaway meanwhile currently has more than 300,000 monthly active users.

“OrangeGames gives us a wider distribution network and resources, allowing Sulake to dedicate more creative and development support to our games,” said Sulake CEO Liisa Puurunen.

“We look forward to developing new content and experiences with OrangeGames to bolster our growing global gaming communities.”

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.