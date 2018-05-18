News

Mobile revenues up 66% as Ubisoft posts total sales of $2 billion for the financial year

A better than expected performance bumped Ubisoft’s revenue up 18.6 per cent year-on-year to $2 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31st 2018.

Profits also grew by 26.2 per cent year-on-year to $353 million.

The publisher’s digital revenue, of which mobile is included, grew 37.8 per cent year-on-year to $1.1 billion. The figure also represented 58 per cent of total sales for the fiscal year.

Ubisoft noted that mobile revenue was up 66.2 per cent but did not go into any further specifics.

It’s a kind of magic

Ubisoft was light on details about its mobile titles specifically but did mention Might and Magic: Elemental Guardians among games set for release. The RPG game will launch on iOS and Android May 31st.

“In the short and medium term, Ubisoft has many growth opportunities to tap and expects further profitability increases,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

“Our digital transformation is progressing at a faster pace than we anticipated. Our potential in the PC and mobile markets is massive, notably in China. Finally, we are continuing to develop and structure our esports offering, which represents a significant opportunity.”

Tencent also came on board as a long-term investor earlier this year after Vivendi decided to sell its 27.3 per cent stake in Ubisoft.

Before that, Ubisoft had partnered with Tencent to bring Ketchapp games to mini-game platform Weixin.

