News

Over 25% of iOS 11 game downloads now come from browsing the App Store

Over 25% of iOS 11 game downloads now come from browsing the App Store
By , Staff Writer

More than 25 per cent of iOS 11 game downloads came from browsing the App Store, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

The mobile data firm studied game downloads between May 2017 and April 2018 and found that downloads had been aided by the launch of iOS 11.

Prior to this, downloads that came from browsing features accounted for 19 per cent of all game installs on average.

Just passing through

According to Sensor Tower’s head of mobile insights Randy Nelson, its research showed that developers could bolster their chances of being featured by Apple through maintaining an all-time rating of more than 4.5 stars.

He also noted that having a well-reasoned plan for how devs will support their newfound users can help visibility with Apple.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.

Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Apr 27th, 2018

Games featured on iOS 11’s Games Tab see 450% more installs

News May 2nd, 2018

PUBG Mobile’s first week revenues on iOS only a fifth of Fortnite’s

News Mar 29th, 2018

ARKit-powered apps break 13 million downloads in six months

as News Mar 29th, 2018

NetEase’s Knives Out pulled in more than 50 million monthly active users in January

News Mar 8th, 2018

The Sims Mobile tops the App Store download charts as it breaks out of soft launch

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.