Game Insight and ESL put up $200,000 for Guns of Boom’s inaugural esports season

Mobile games developer Game Insight has teamed up with esports company ESL to put up $200,000 for Guns of Boom’s inaugural esports season.

Players will need to have reached level 22 to participate and have signed up for the tournament through the ESL website.

After that, competitive hopefuls will compete through the first round Go4 Open Cups hosted by ESL.

All competition will take place in Guns of Boom’s Pro Play Mode, which has been designed in partnership with esports teams.

Here comes the booooom

In addition to the online Go4 Open Cups hosted by ESL, Guns of Boom’s first season will take the top performers to popular esports destinations on two continents.

The Guns of Boom European Invitational will invite Europe’s four best teams to compete in Katowice, Poland on July 29th.

Then later this year eight of the world’s top teams will be invited to compete in Los Angeles for the title of Guns of Boom First Season Champion.

“From its very first day, Guns of Boom has been all about one thing: competition,” said Game Insight CEO Anatoly Ropotov.

“After a year of refining the experience and working with leading members of the esports community, we’re finally ready to kick off our first major eSport season with ESL. Guns of Boom had a tremendous first year, reaching nearly 50 million players. Now let’s see how many of them are ready to go pro!”

