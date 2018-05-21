Weekly UK App Store charts: Candy Crush Saga knocks Fortnite off top

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with UKIE, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.
So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.
King of the hill
For the week of May 7th to 13th, Epic's Fortnite was finally taken off top as King's evergreen hit Candy Crush Saga reclaimed the top grossing spot on the iPhone App Store. Fortnite in fact slipped down to third, with Jam City's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery taking second place.
The free iPhone downloads chart didn't see much change at the top, with Voodoo's Helix Jump and Super Tapx's Love Balls hanging on to the top spots. Fornite came in at fourth again, while PUBG Mobile fell another five places to 19th as it struggles to match Fortnite's UK performance.
You can view the top 10 of each chart below.
Top 10 Free iPhone Games (UK)
- Helix Jump
- Love Balls
- Weave the Line
- Fortnite
- Rise Up
- The Cube - What's Inside ?
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- Word Link - Word Puzzle Game
- Sky Rusher
- Mr Gun
Top 10 Paid iPhone Games (UK)
- Who Wants to be a Millionaire
- Plague Inc
- Heads Up!
- Minecraft
- Pocket Build
- Bloons TD 5
- Tenable
- Earn to Die 2
- The Chase: Ultimate Edition
- Kontrast
Top 10 Grossing iPhone Games (UK)
- Candy Crush Saga
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- Fortnite
- Pokemon Go
- Roblox
- Candy Crush Soda Saga
- Gardenscapes
- Homescapes
- Clash of Clans
- Toon Blast
Top 10 Free iPad Games (UK)
- Love Balls
- Helix Jump
- Fortnite
- Weave the Line
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- Granny
- Rise Up
- WordTrip: Word Swipe Puzzles
- The Cube - What's Inside?
- Roblox
Top 10 Paid iPad Games (UK)
- Minecraft
- Who Wants to be a Millionaire
- Tenable
- My Town: ICEE Amusement Park
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- The Chase: Ultimate Edition
- Hidden Folks
- Granny Smith
- Terraria
- LEGO Jurassic World
Top 10 Grossing iPad Games (UK)
- Candy Crush Saga
- Roblox
- Fortnite
- Candy Crush Soda Saga
- Gardenscapes
- Clash of Clans
- Homescapes
- Seekers Notes
- Fishdom
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?