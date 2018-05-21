Weekly UK App Store charts: Candy Crush Saga knocks Fortnite off top

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with UKIE, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.

King of the hill

For the week of May 7th to 13th, Epic's Fortnite was finally taken off top as King's evergreen hit Candy Crush Saga reclaimed the top grossing spot on the iPhone App Store. Fortnite in fact slipped down to third, with Jam City's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery taking second place.

The free iPhone downloads chart didn't see much change at the top, with Voodoo's Helix Jump and Super Tapx's Love Balls hanging on to the top spots. Fornite came in at fourth again, while PUBG Mobile fell another five places to 19th as it struggles to match Fortnite's UK performance.

You can view the top 10 of each chart below.

Top 10 Free iPhone Games (UK)

Helix Jump Love Balls Weave the Line Fortnite Rise Up The Cube - What's Inside ? Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Word Link - Word Puzzle Game Sky Rusher Mr Gun

Top 10 Paid iPhone Games (UK)

Who Wants to be a Millionaire Plague Inc Heads Up! Minecraft Pocket Build Bloons TD 5 Tenable Earn to Die 2 The Chase: Ultimate Edition Kontrast

Top 10 Grossing iPhone Games (UK)

Candy Crush Saga Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Fortnite Pokemon Go Roblox Candy Crush Soda Saga Gardenscapes Homescapes Clash of Clans Toon Blast

Top 10 Free iPad Games (UK)

Love Balls Helix Jump Fortnite Weave the Line Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Granny Rise Up WordTrip: Word Swipe Puzzles The Cube - What's Inside? Roblox

Top 10 Paid iPad Games (UK)

Minecraft Who Wants to be a Millionaire Tenable My Town: ICEE Amusement Park Five Nights at Freddy's The Chase: Ultimate Edition Hidden Folks Granny Smith Terraria LEGO Jurassic World

Top 10 Grossing iPad Games (UK)

Candy Crush Saga Roblox Fortnite Candy Crush Soda Saga Gardenscapes Clash of Clans Homescapes Seekers Notes Fishdom Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.