News

Weekly UK App Store charts: Candy Crush Saga knocks Fortnite off top

Weekly UK App Store charts: Candy Crush Saga knocks Fortnite off top
By , Senior Editor

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with UKIE, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.

King of the hill

For the week of May 7th to 13th, Epic's Fortnite was finally taken off top as King's evergreen hit Candy Crush Saga reclaimed the top grossing spot on the iPhone App Store. Fortnite in fact slipped down to third, with Jam City's Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery taking second place.

The free iPhone downloads chart didn't see much change at the top, with Voodoo's Helix Jump and Super Tapx's Love Balls hanging on to the top spots. Fornite came in at fourth again, while PUBG Mobile fell another five places to 19th as it struggles to match Fortnite's UK performance.

You can view the top 10 of each chart below.

Top 10 Free iPhone Games (UK)

  1. Helix Jump
  2. Love Balls
  3. Weave the Line
  4. Fortnite
  5. Rise Up
  6. The Cube - What's Inside ?
  7. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
  8. Word Link - Word Puzzle Game
  9. Sky Rusher
  10. Mr Gun

Top 10 Paid iPhone Games (UK)

  1. Who Wants to be a Millionaire
  2. Plague Inc
  3. Heads Up!
  4. Minecraft
  5. Pocket Build
  6. Bloons TD 5
  7. Tenable
  8. Earn to Die 2
  9. The Chase: Ultimate Edition
  10. Kontrast

Top 10 Grossing iPhone Games (UK)

  1. Candy Crush Saga
  2. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
  3. Fortnite
  4. Pokemon Go
  5. Roblox
  6. Candy Crush Soda Saga
  7. Gardenscapes
  8. Homescapes
  9. Clash of Clans
  10. Toon Blast

Top 10 Free iPad Games (UK)

  1. Love Balls
  2. Helix Jump
  3. Fortnite
  4. Weave the Line
  5. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
  6. Granny
  7. Rise Up
  8. WordTrip: Word Swipe Puzzles
  9. The Cube - What's Inside?
  10. Roblox

Top 10 Paid iPad Games (UK)

  1. Minecraft
  2. Who Wants to be a Millionaire
  3. Tenable
  4. My Town: ICEE Amusement Park
  5. Five Nights at Freddy's
  6. The Chase: Ultimate Edition
  7. Hidden Folks
  8. Granny Smith
  9. Terraria
  10. LEGO Jurassic World

Top 10 Grossing iPad Games (UK)

  1. Candy Crush Saga
  2. Roblox
  3. Fortnite
  4. Candy Crush Soda Saga
  5. Gardenscapes
  6. Clash of Clans
  7. Homescapes
  8. Seekers Notes
  9. Fishdom
  10. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News May 14th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery surges up iPad and iPhone top grossing charts

News Apr 23rd, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Voodoo's Helix Jump usurps Fortnite as top downloaded iPhone game

News Apr 16th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Fortnite stays on top as PUBG Mobile slips

1 News Apr 10th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Fortnite stays on top ahead of PUBG Mobile

1 News Mar 12th, 2018

Weekly UK App Store charts: Golf Clash swings back into the top 10 grossing spots

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.