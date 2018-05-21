News

Epic eyes summer release for Fortnite on Android

By , Senior Editor

Epic Games is plotting a summer launch for its hit battle royale title Fortnite.

The title is already available on the iOS App Store where it has experienced massive success.

Cross-playable with the PC version, mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower claims the mobile release brought in $50 million in less than a month on iOS.

Epic said it would share more information on the state of the Android version when it has it.

Updates royale

As well as offering an update to the Android release, Epic has also outlined new updates for Fortnite Mobile on iOS.

These include a customisable HUD, voice chat and gameplay improvements such as better ways to fire weapons on the touchscreen.

Epic also aims to provide stat tracking on mobile and reduce the installation size for the game - which pulls the same assets and map as the PC release. It’ll also be making patch sizes smaller, as well as the ability to download content in the background.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

