News

ESRB set to drop short form rating for digital games in June

ESRB set to drop short form rating for digital games in June
By , Staff Writer

The Entertainment Software Rating Board has confirmed that developers of digital games will still be able to acquire free ratings.

American ratings board ESRB is phasing out its short form application process for digital games.

The short questionnaire automatically generated ratings for digitally released titles for free - allowing small teams to release games online without the lengthy, expensive process required by console manufacturers to release physically.

G-rate news

In lieu of the old process, developers can now acquire free ratings for digital software through the International Age Rating Coalition.

Right now, an IARC rating is acceptable on the Microsoft Store, Oculus Store, Nintendo eShop and Google Play; the PlayStation store will accept them at a later date.

Steam currently doesn’t require ratings to sell games, while Amazon and Apple stores are likely to continue their own internal ratings.

You can read the full story over at our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

News Feb 23rd, 2018

Trump says US needs video games ratings after blaming them for gun crime

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.