News

Pokemon Sun and Moon content coming to Pokemon Go

Pokemon Sun and Moon content coming to Pokemon Go
By , Staff Writer

Niantic is celebrating the summer by bringing content from Nintendo 3DS titles Pokemon Sun and Moon to Pokemon Go.

The mobile AR games developer took to its website to reveal that players could expect to see the Alolan versions of Kanto Pokemon appear soon.

Pokémon Sun and Moon was initially released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016 and had a tropical inspiration.

Set in a fictional region called Alola, the games re-introduced classic Pokemon from the Kanto region with new appearances, alongside a fresh cast of creatures to catch.

Fun in the sun

Niantic announced a host of real-world events earlier this month as a part of the Pokemon Go Summer Tour 2018.

The string of events will feature romps through Germany, Chicago and Japan.

First up on the tour is a free-to-attend Pokemon Go Safari Zone in Dortmund, Germany, which kicks off on June 30th and July 1st.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

as News May 8th, 2018

Pokemon Go Summer Tour heads to the US, Germany and Japan

News Apr 6th, 2018

Niantic Superstar Session at Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco

News Apr 3rd, 2018

Niantic settles Pokemon Go Fest class action lawsuit for $1.6 million

News Nov 24th, 2017

Pokemon GO developer Niantic catches $200 million investment

News Oct 30th, 2017

Ukranian developer Elyland reportedly in trouble with Niantic over similarities between Draconius Go and Pokemon GO

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.