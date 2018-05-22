Pokemon Sun and Moon content coming to Pokemon Go

Niantic is celebrating the summer by bringing content from Nintendo 3DS titles Pokemon Sun and Moon to Pokemon Go.

The mobile AR games developer took to its website to reveal that players could expect to see the Alolan versions of Kanto Pokemon appear soon.

Pokémon Sun and Moon was initially released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2016 and had a tropical inspiration.

Set in a fictional region called Alola, the games re-introduced classic Pokemon from the Kanto region with new appearances, alongside a fresh cast of creatures to catch.

Fun in the sun

Niantic announced a host of real-world events earlier this month as a part of the Pokemon Go Summer Tour 2018.

The string of events will feature romps through Germany, Chicago and Japan.

First up on the tour is a free-to-attend Pokemon Go Safari Zone in Dortmund, Germany, which kicks off on June 30th and July 1st.

