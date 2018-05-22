News

Hidden object specialist G5 Entertainment grows revenues to $43m in Q1 2018

By , Senior Editor

Hidden object games specialist G5 Entertainment grew its revenues by 59 per cent year-on-year to SEK 372.6 million ($43m) in revenue in Q1 2018.

Net income for the three months ending March 31st was SEK 44 million ($5m).

The publisher reported the average number of monthly active users increased 37 per cent year-on-year to 8.9 million. The average number of daily active users meanwhile grew 52 per cent to 2.2 million.

The average monthly unique payers was 337,800, up 32 per cent from the year prior.

Overall the monthly average gross revenue per paying user was said to be $44.3, an increase of 24 per cent year-on-year.

Regional growth

Breaking down its earnings, G5 said it had continued to grow across all regions year-on-year.

Revenue in North America grew 44 per cent to $14.9 million, making it the company’s most lucrative market.

Asia meanwhile generated the second highest revenues, growing 95 per cent year-on-year to 51.6 per cent to $6 million.

G5 noted that updates to Mahjong Journey, Pirates & Pearls, Twin Moons Society and Hidden City had driven up earnings for each of these titles and attributed to growth for the quarter.

Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

