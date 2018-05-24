News

Rovio reveals slew of licensing partnerships in US for Angry Birds

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 24th, 2018 license Rovio Not disclosed
Rovio reveals slew of licensing partnerships in US for Angry Birds
By , Staff Writer

Rovio has unveiled a sweeping program of new, renewed and ongoing licensing partnerships in North America for its flagship Angry Birds franchise.

The newest licensing partnerships for the Angry Birds include: FAB (bags, backpacks and lunch kits); Ranir (children’s oral care) and Merske (ride-on and pretend-play toys).

Other deals include WEI Sales/Wells Dairy(frozen confections on a stick); Blue Spring Partners / Fin Fun (character-shaped wearable blankets and towel wraps); Crocs (Crocs footwear and Jibbitz charms); and Brown Trout (calendars).

“These are exciting times for Rovio and Angry Birds fans,” said Rovio brand licensing senior VP Simo Hämäläinen.

“We have the strongest content roadmap to date starting from The Angry Birds Movie 2 planned for September 2019. We also have lots of other unique entertainment projects in development to engage audiences around the world. There’s no shortage of fun things to look forward to in the future!”

License to license

Rovio previously announced this week it was working on a new long-form animated series centred on the Angry Birds IP.

The series is slated for a 2020 release, which would put it one-year after the previously announced new Angry Birds Movie which will be released in 2019.

Rovio also has an unscripted competitive TV series planned, as well as new live stage shows and location-based entertainment projects.

Outside of entertainment, Rovio has been active in the confectionery scene with a recently announced deal with confectionery company Perfetti Van Melle.

The partnership will kick off in 2019 and will result in the development of Angry Birds-branded Chupa Chups products. Six million units will be distributed to global markets as part of the deal.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News May 22nd, 2018

Long-form Angry Birds animated series set for 2020

News Jun 8th, 2015

Rovio signs Lego deal for Angry Birds construction toys

News May 17th, 2018

Record revenues for Angry Birds 2 boost Rovio profits

News Apr 23rd, 2018

Rovio confirms Angry Birds Movie 2 for September 20th 2019

Data & Research Apr 19th, 2018

Rovio: What went wrong?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.