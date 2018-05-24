Rovio reveals slew of licensing partnerships in US for Angry Birds

Rovio has unveiled a sweeping program of new, renewed and ongoing licensing partnerships in North America for its flagship Angry Birds franchise.

The newest licensing partnerships for the Angry Birds include: FAB (bags, backpacks and lunch kits); Ranir (children’s oral care) and Merske (ride-on and pretend-play toys).

Other deals include WEI Sales/Wells Dairy(frozen confections on a stick); Blue Spring Partners / Fin Fun (character-shaped wearable blankets and towel wraps); Crocs (Crocs footwear and Jibbitz charms); and Brown Trout (calendars).

“These are exciting times for Rovio and Angry Birds fans,” said Rovio brand licensing senior VP Simo Hämäläinen.

“We have the strongest content roadmap to date starting from The Angry Birds Movie 2 planned for September 2019. We also have lots of other unique entertainment projects in development to engage audiences around the world. There’s no shortage of fun things to look forward to in the future!”

License to license

Rovio previously announced this week it was working on a new long-form animated series centred on the Angry Birds IP.

The series is slated for a 2020 release, which would put it one-year after the previously announced new Angry Birds Movie which will be released in 2019.

Rovio also has an unscripted competitive TV series planned, as well as new live stage shows and location-based entertainment projects.

Outside of entertainment, Rovio has been active in the confectionery scene with a recently announced deal with confectionery company Perfetti Van Melle.

The partnership will kick off in 2019 and will result in the development of Angry Birds-branded Chupa Chups products. Six million units will be distributed to global markets as part of the deal.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.