News

More than 50% of players of blockchain game Spells of Genesis haven’t used the blockchain

More than 50% of players of blockchain game Spells of Genesis haven’t used the blockchain
By , Contributing Editor

Given blockchain gaming is such as nascent field, any data about the people playing such games is valuable.

And Swiss outfit BitCrystals has been digging down into the motivations of players of F2P mobile blockchain game Spells of Genesis.

It’s just released a survey of 513 gamers (from a pool of a couple of thousand) about their attitudes to blockchain gaming and cryptocurrencies.

(In the interests of full disclosure, I was one of those 513, and we were rewarded with 10 BCY (worth around $3) and a collectible card for filling in the survey.

The extremes of blockchain gaming

Unsurprisingly 91% of the survey were male, with the majority aged 25-44. In terms of geography, the US was #1 at 25%, followed by Japan (12%), Russia (5%), and with the UK and Canada at 4%.

44% of players had purchased or traded an item on the blockchain over the past 12 months, with lack of money and the process being too complex being the main reasons why 54% of players hadn’t interacted with the blockchain in this way.

Our sister-site BlockchainGamer.biz has the full story.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Dec 6th, 2017

Spells of Genesis developer EverdreamSoft adds ability to "blockchainize" cards for full ownership

News Apr 13th, 2018

Augmented reality game Reality Clash opens blockchain-based Armoury Store

News Apr 12th, 2018

Mobile game blockchain distribution platform ALAX opens Hong Kong office

as News Mar 28th, 2018

South Korea's Reality Reflection launches ICO for AR game Mossland

as News Mar 27th, 2018

South Korean cryptocurrency operator Dunamu to invest $93 million in blockchain technology

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.