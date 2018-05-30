Codemasters plots $20 million mobile games investment following IPO

UK games development veteran Codemasters has officially announced its flotation on the London Aim market.

The Warwickshire-based game maker has been valued at $371m, and wants to raise $20m to bolster its mobile business.

That $371m figure is considerably higher than the $133m valuation that the racing specialist was reportedly targeting when news of the IPO leaked in December 2017.

Codemasters corporate overlords and majority shareholders, Indian media giant Reliance Big Entertainment, is expecting to earn $212m from the IPO, while the racing studio's big wigs are going to be receiving a cool $13m.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.

