News

Codemasters plots $20 million mobile games investment following IPO

Codemasters plots $20 million mobile games investment following IPO
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

UK games development veteran Codemasters has officially announced its flotation on the London Aim market.

The Warwickshire-based game maker has been valued at $371m, and wants to raise $20m to bolster its mobile business.

That $371m figure is considerably higher than the $133m valuation that the racing specialist was reportedly targeting when news of the IPO leaked in December 2017.

Codemasters corporate overlords and majority shareholders, Indian media giant Reliance Big Entertainment, is expecting to earn $212m from the IPO, while the racing studio's big wigs are going to be receiving a cool $13m.

Our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Apr 4th, 2018

UK games companies reveal gender pay gap

as News Mar 12th, 2018

Chinese games livestreaming service Huya picks up $462 million funding from Tencent ahead of IPO

Interview Mar 9th, 2018

Alternative Android game store Flexion raises $10 million prior to 2018 IPO

as News Feb 15th, 2018

Kakao Games raises $131 million ahead of planned IPO in 2018

News Nov 25th, 2015

Codemasters shuts down Battle Decks studio to refocus on racing games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.