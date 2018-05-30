News

Batman joins Arena of Valor in new update

Batman joins Arena of Valor in new update
By , Staff Writer

Internet behemoth Tencent has brought DC Comic’s popular character Batman to Area of Valor, alongside a new deathmatch game mode and a revision in the user interface.

A member of the Assassin class, Batman is a designed to complement a stealthy style of play and comes with his signature batrang and forearms blades to knock up foes.

The caped-crusader joins other DC favourites such as Wonder Woman, The Flash, The Joker and Superman in Arena of Valors roaster.

Gimme more

A new Death Match mode was also launched as a part of the update which hosts five teams of two players in a colosseum-inspired map.

Combatants each have points displayed above their hero which are earned by any rival who defeats them, making a natural target out of the highest scoring heroes for a match’s underdogs.

Teams have just eight minutes to prove themselves before a match ends, which is designed to keep competition swift and rounds easy to jump into.

The update also includes Valor TV, a feature which lets players watch matches live, check event schedules or catch up on recordings from notable competitions.

Various optimisations and refinements to the game’s lobby menus, friends list and messaging systems have also been implemented.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

as News May 25th, 2018

Tencent's Honour of Kings made $185 million in April 2018

News May 17th, 2018

PUBG Mobile amasses 10 million daily active users

as News May 16th, 2018

Tencent’s mobile games revenue up 68% to $3.4 billion in Q1 2018

as News May 14th, 2018

Tencent up against worst margins ever as value drops $78 billion

as News May 9th, 2018

Tencent signs strategic partnership with UK's Department for International Trade

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.