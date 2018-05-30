News

Keywords Studios purchases Fire Without Smoke for $6.9 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 30th, 2018 acquisition Keywords Studios $6.9m
£5.2m
Keywords Studios purchases Fire Without Smoke for $6.9 million
By , Staff Writer

Tech services company Keywords Studios has bought marketing company Fire Without Smoke for $6.9 million.

Fire Without Smoke offers creative and marketing services to developers and publishers. Based in London and with an office in Montreal, it creates game trailers, marketing art and event materials.

The company has worked with publishers such as Sony, Square Enix, Riot Games, Deep Silver, Sega, Capcom and Ubisoft.

No smoke without a fire

All 40 of Fire Without Smoke’s current staff will remain on board, including founders Will O'Connor and Michael David Thomson.

The terms of the acquisition include a $5.11 million cash consideration from Keywords, and the issue of 77,006 new ordinary shares in Keywords.

You can read the full story on our sister site PCGamesInsider.biz

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

