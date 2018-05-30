Keywords Studios purchases Fire Without Smoke for $6.9 million

Tech services company Keywords Studios has bought marketing company Fire Without Smoke for $6.9 million.

Fire Without Smoke offers creative and marketing services to developers and publishers. Based in London and with an office in Montreal, it creates game trailers, marketing art and event materials.

The company has worked with publishers such as Sony, Square Enix, Riot Games, Deep Silver, Sega, Capcom and Ubisoft.

No smoke without a fire

All 40 of Fire Without Smoke’s current staff will remain on board, including founders Will O'Connor and Michael David Thomson.

The terms of the acquisition include a $5.11 million cash consideration from Keywords, and the issue of 77,006 new ordinary shares in Keywords.

You can read the full story on our sister site PCGamesInsider.biz

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.