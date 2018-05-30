Subway Surfers sails past the 2 billion download mark

Kiloo and Sybo Games’ free-to-play title Subway Surfers has broken the 2 billion download mark.

Kiloo CEO Jacob Moller took to Twitter to reveal the news earlier today and also revealed that all downloads were organic.

Subway Surfers was initially launched in May 2012 and snagged more than 400 million downloads last year. Additionally, the tally of installations made it the most downloaded game of 2017 worldwide.

The hybrid action and endless runner involves genre favourites such as coin collecting and has added various levels and characters through its world tour feature, which has already added 79 destination inspired levels.

Subway Surfers just broke through the 2 billion all-organic download mark. Big achievement by the teams! Proud! pic.twitter.com/lkJoIGqgKP — Jacob Moller (@jacob_kiloo) May 30, 2018

Surfs up

Earlier this year Subway Surfers hit 1 billion downloads on Google Play alone, becoming the first game ever to do so.

Sybo CEO Mathias Norvig revealed that the rise of social media and influencer marketing helped push the game's success during a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2018.

According to Norvig, the social media boost stemmed from subcultures and skater culture becoming more widespread and accessible, along with being more visible to a broader audience.

