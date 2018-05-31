Watch: Guns of Boom developer Game Insight reveals casual and hardcore games line-up for 2018

Guns of Boom developer Game Insight has unveiled a string of new titles that expands its casual games portfolio and the ‘Boom’ franchise.

The line-up was revealed during a special livestream by PocketGamer.biz through Facebook Live. You can watch the recording on Facebook or in the embedded video below.

As well as exclusively announcing its 2018 line-up with us, Game Insight CEO Anatoly Ropotov also discussed the company's history, the thinking behind its latest announcements and offered thoughts on market trends.

Casual expansion

Game Insight’s first flurry of announcements signalled a significant push into the casual games market across a number of genres.

Hidden object game Mystery Manor has been redeveloped on mobile with new story elements, mini-games and remastered visuals. Frozen Flowers meanwhile marks the company’s first foray into the match-three space.

Game Insight also announced Solitaire: Treasure of Time, which has just been released on mobile along with the other two aforementioned titles.

Tycoon game Trade Island meanwhile, an extension of the Tribez IP, is set for a global release in the next few weeks.

Boom!

Regarding its more ‘hardcore’ games portfolio, following the success of FPS Guns of Boom - which is approaching 50 million downloads - Game Insight has plans continue updating the game and expand into esports.

It also aims to extend the ‘Boom’ IP to other titles.

These include turn-based strategy game Mercs of Boom (formerly known as X-Mercs); upcoming Xbox One, Apple TV and Android TV title Tanks of Boom; and a battle royale RTS for Survival Arena, Arena of Boom.

You can watch the full recording of the livestream below.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.