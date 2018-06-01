News

Reports: Battle royale sensation Fortnite set to parachute onto Nintendo Switch

Epic Games' hit battle royale game Fortnite looks set to make its way over to the Nintendo Switch, with a possible reveal at E3.

Speculation ramped up after a classification for the game appeared on the Korean Games Rating Board’s website.

The recent discovery follows an alleged leaked E3 document that made its way onto 4chan. According to the document, Fortnite will be unveiled at E3 along with Overcooked 2.

Kotaku meanwhile has word from several sources on the matter that the news is real, though it's not clear which parts of Fortnite will be ported over to the Switch.

Fortnite has been a whirlwind of success since launching its Battle Royale variant.

According to Superdata, it earned $296 million in April across console, PC and mobile, which was up from an impressive $223 million it made in March.

In fact, Sensor Tower claims Fortnite has already made $50 million alone through its mobile version, which is yet to be released on Android or in China.

