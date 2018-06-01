Codemasters teams up with Eden Games to develop F1 Mobile Racing

Codemasters has teamed up with Gear.Club dev Eden Games to develop a new F1 title for mobile.

F1 Mobile Racing is coming to iOS and Android and will feature all the teams, cars and circuits of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Gameplay will include a real-time multiplayer experience along with the ability to develop and customise your own F1 car.

The title is set to be released later this year.

Start ‘em up

“We’re delighted to bring an authentic F1 mobile game to the Free to Play audience for the first time,” said Codemasters executive producer Vincent Meulle.

“Formula 1 has a huge global fan-base and this bespoke mobile game will allow us to engage with a far broader audience.”

The mobile title is the first to be announced since Codemasters announced plans to float on the on the London AIM market.

The Warwickshire-based game maker has been valued at $371m and is looking to raise $20m in a bid to bolster its mobile business. Much of the rest of the money raised will go toward paying off debts owed Codemasters’ parent company Reliance Entertainment.

