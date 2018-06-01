News

Codemasters teams up with Eden Games to develop F1 Mobile Racing

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 1st, 2018 partnership Codemasters
Eden Games 		Not disclosed
Codemasters teams up with Eden Games to develop F1 Mobile Racing
By , Staff Writer

Codemasters has teamed up with Gear.Club dev Eden Games to develop a new F1 title for mobile.

F1 Mobile Racing is coming to iOS and Android and will feature all the teams, cars and circuits of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Gameplay will include a real-time multiplayer experience along with the ability to develop and customise your own F1 car.

The title is set to be released later this year.

Start ‘em up

“We’re delighted to bring an authentic F1 mobile game to the Free to Play audience for the first time,” said Codemasters executive producer Vincent Meulle.

“Formula 1 has a huge global fan-base and this bespoke mobile game will allow us to engage with a far broader audience.”

The mobile title is the first to be announced since Codemasters announced plans to float on the on the London AIM market.

The Warwickshire-based game maker has been valued at $371m and is looking to raise $20m in a bid to bolster its mobile business. Much of the rest of the money raised will go toward paying off debts owed Codemasters’ parent company Reliance Entertainment.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News May 30th, 2018

Codemasters plots $20 million mobile games investment following IPO

News Apr 4th, 2018

UK games companies reveal gender pay gap

News Aug 11th, 2017

Millennial Esports buys majority stake in Gear.Club developer Eden Games for $10.5 million

News Aug 8th, 2017

Eden Games partners with Microids to bring Gear.Club to Nintendo Switch

Video Nov 4th, 2016

“Mobile games have a chance today to do Hollywood in reverse”

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.