Weekly UK App Store charts: Ludia's Jurassic World Alive opens at fifth in the download rankings

Each week app market intelligence firm Reflection, in partnership with UKIE, publish the top grossing and most downloaded games from the UK App Store.

So we’re sharing that data each week to give you an insight into how the UK mobile games market is evolving.

Clever devs

From May 21st to 27th, Ludia’s location-based title Jurassic World Alive opened at fifth spot in the free iPhone games rankings.

Epic’s Fortnite sprung up two spots to third in the download chart and maintained its second position in the top grossing standings.

Interestingly, the download chart appears to be becoming more competitive once again with eight different companies having titles in the top 10 - though three of the titles were from Voodoo.

You can view the top 20 of each chart below.