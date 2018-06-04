News

iOS 12 Screen Time lets parents set daily gameplay limits on their children's devices

iOS 12 Screen Time lets parents set daily gameplay limits on their children's devices
By , Senior Editor

Apple has introduced a new Screen Time feature in iOS 12 that will let users set limits on the time they spend on apps.

The update provides iPhone users with detailed daily and weekly activity reports that tell them how much time they’ve spent on individual apps, as well as certain app categories like games.

Screen Time also lets users know how many notifications they’ve received in total and how often they pick up their iPhone or iPad.

Not just displaying this data to users however, device owners can also set limits for certain apps, categories and websites. Once the time limit is nearly reached, users will receive a notification that time is almost up.

After that, the app will be unusable. Though of course, technically users can just change the settings to unlock the app again.

Parental control

Parents meanwhile will be able to check the activity of their children remotely within the same Family Sharing group to see where they are spending most of their time and set limits.

For example, children may be given an hour a day to play games, and can no longer access them after this period ends.

An example of a gameplay time limit warning

Users can also schedule blocks of time - when an iOS device can't be used. Parents can however still select certain apps to always be available, such as phone or books, for example.

Do Not Disturb

Another update in iOS 12 gives users more control over the notifications they receive from apps

These can now be grouped together or, during certain hours of the day, hidden from the phone’s lock screen display thanks to the ‘Do Not Disturb’ feature.

The 'Do Not Disturb' feature hides notifications behind the lock screen

“In iOS 12, we’re offering our users detailed information and tools to help them better understand and control the time they spend with apps and websites, how often they pick up their iPhone or iPad during the day and how they receive notifications,” said Apple senior VP of software engineering Craig Federighi.

“We first introduced parental controls for iPhone in 2008 and our team has worked thoughtfully over the years to add features to help parents manage their children’s content.

"With Screen Time, these new tools are empowering users who want help managing their device time, and balancing the many things that are important to them.”

iOS 12 is expected to go live during the autumn.

Get the latest news, interviews and in-depth analysis on Twitter, Facebook and our daily newsletter.

Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Jun 13th, 2017

A handy guide to what the changes in iOS 11 mean for mobile developers

as News Jun 1st, 2018

75% of spending in the iOS App Store came from games over the past 10 years

News Sep 12th, 2017

Thatgamecompany’s Jenova Chen reveals new game Sky for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

News Aug 2nd, 2017

Apple sees revenues of $45.4 billion as iPad Pro refresh boosts tablet sales by 28%

News May 3rd, 2017

Apple revenues up year-on-year to nearly $53 billion despite iPhone and iPad sales slump

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.