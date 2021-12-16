Nexon to Merge subsidiaries Nat Games and Nexon GT

Nexon has revealed that it will merge two of its game studio subsidiaries into a singular operating entity.

The studios in question are Nexon GT and Nat Games which once merged will be known as Nexon Games.

Nexon GT is best known for its development of first-person shooter Sudden Attack, which is now in its 16th year of service. In Q3 2021, Sudden Attack achieved revenue growth of 211 per cent year-over-year.

Nat Games is known for the development of RPGs and mobile titles, including Overhit and Blue Archive.

Combining talents

The merger seeks to combine the creative expertise of Nat Games with the first-person shooter capabilities of Nexon GT. Going foward, Nexon Games will develop titles for mobile, consoles, and PC.

Nat Games CEO Yong Hyun Park will lead the newly formed Nexon Games in the same role. Additionally, the board of Nexon Games will include current Nexon GT CEO Ji Hwan Shin and Nexon Korea Corporation CEO Junghun Lee.

The merger is scheduled to take place following a general meeting of shareholders on 8 February 2022.

Last year, Nexon experienced its best year to date, generating $2.8 billion across its portfolio, a rise of 18 per cent year-over-year.