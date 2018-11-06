The Big Indie Awards 2018 Top 10 Revealed

Last week we counted down the first half of our Big Indie Awards Top 20, by taking a look at those games that came 11 - 20. Now, it's not quite time for us to reveal the order in which the top 10 are ranked. That will come when we head to South Korea’s leading games show G-STAR, to host The Big Indie Awards 2018 in association with G-STAR and Jagex Partners on Thursday November 15th from 5pm.

However, in the meantime, we can reveal which game's will be battling it out to be crowned this year's most exciting indie game, and in doing so walk away with a range of prizes and goodies. Of course, at the show we will also be awarding prizes for both of our 2nd and 3rd place runners up too, who along with our eventual winner have already bagged themselves a trip to South Korea to be our guests at both the awards and the G-STAR conference.

Both the Big Indie Pitch and this year's awards have broken all of our records. In fact this year we saw an incredible 400 developers enter the competition. These 400 games were then reduced down to a longlist of 60 games, before we reconvened our expert judges in order to create our top 20, and in turn a top 10. So these developers really do deserve all the attention and plaudits that are being bestowed upon them.

So without further ado, let me introduce you to the final 10 in alphabetical order.