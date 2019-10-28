4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Live Ops Landscape track

TouchTen’s Rokimas Soeharyo & Xtra Life’s Wandrille Pruvot deliver a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th to 18th.

1) TouchTen history and learnings: We realised that in this fast-moving games industry, the best way to build competitive advantage is to build and validate our game ideas quickly.

2) First experience with Back End Tools (RGT): In our game Royal Garden Tales, we had a problem. We want to iterate through a bi-weekly sprint cycle, but this proved challenging with most team members focusing on the client-side only. This is where XtraLife provided valuable help, as they answered all our backend needs (cloud save, user profiles, live ops), we are able to focus on iterating our game quickly. As a result, we were able to grow our game successfully resulting in an all-time high user base and revenue.

3) What we plan for our next game: We want to take it to another level with our next game. One of the key aspects we focus on improving is social gameplay, and with XtraLife as a partner, it’s like having your own team of backend experts that help build customised user experience tailored to our specific needs.

