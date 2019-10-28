Feature

4 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Live Ops Landscape track

By , Special Features Editor
Did you miss the Live Ops Landscape track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019? Or do you simply want to watch your favourite sessions again?

Well lucky for you, we’ve uploaded all the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Live Ops Landscape

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of Fundamentally Games, 6waves, TouchTen and Xtra Life.

Here’s a quick overview of the topics covered:

  • How TouchTen doubled iteration speed using SaaS Back End
  • Putting players first in Live Ops
  • Boosting Your On-stream and In-game Engagement and Retention
  • Different Live Ops Priorities for Different Game Genres

If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 TouchTen: How we Doubled Iteration Speed Using SaaS Back End

    TouchTen’s Rokimas Soeharyo & Xtra Life’s Wandrille Pruvot deliver a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th to 18th.

    1) TouchTen history and learnings: We realised that in this fast-moving games industry, the best way to build competitive advantage is to build and validate our game ideas quickly.

    2) First experience with Back End Tools (RGT): In our game Royal Garden Tales, we had a problem. We want to iterate through a bi-weekly sprint cycle, but this proved challenging with most team members focusing on the client-side only. This is where XtraLife provided valuable help, as they answered all our backend needs (cloud save, user profiles, live ops), we are able to focus on iterating our game quickly. As a result, we were able to grow our game successfully resulting in an all-time high user base and revenue.

    3) What we plan for our next game: We want to take it to another level with our next game. One of the key aspects we focus on improving is social gameplay, and with XtraLife as a partner, it’s like having your own team of backend experts that help build customised user experience tailored to our specific needs.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


  • 2 Putting players first in Live Ops

    Fundamentally Games’ Oscar Clark delivers a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th to 18th, where he argues that live ops is about building the player experience.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


  • 3 Boosting Your On-stream and In-game Engagement and Retention

    Azarus’ Alexander Casassovici delivers a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th to 18th, including a case study on Ubisoft Rainbow Six: Siege.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


  • 4 Different Live Ops Priorities for Different Game Genres

    Our panel of experts deliver a Live Ops Landscape session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 17th to 18th.

    The panel features:

    • Fundamentally Games’ Oscar Clark
    • 6waves’ Billy Chan
    • TouchTen’s Rokimas Soeharyo
    • XtraLife’s Wandrille Pruvot

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st.


