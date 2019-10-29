3 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Monetizer track

Did you miss the opportunity to improve your approach to mobile advertising and general money-making opportunities? Or do you want a recap of everything you learned?

Well good news, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.

Monetizer

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of Pixonic, EA and iDreamSky

Here’s a roundup of all the topics covered:

Monetization Design: The Dark Side of Gacha

The Importance of Data-Driven Design in F2P

Deconstruction of Chinese Mobile Game Monetization

If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.