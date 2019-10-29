3 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Monetizer track

Did you miss the opportunity to improve your approach to mobile advertising and general money-making opportunities? Or do you want a recap of everything you learned?
Well good news, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.
Monetizer
This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of Pixonic, EA and iDreamSky
Here’s a roundup of all the topics covered:
- Monetization Design: The Dark Side of Gacha
- The Importance of Data-Driven Design in F2P
- Deconstruction of Chinese Mobile Game Monetization
