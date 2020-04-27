Sign ups for Huawei Developer Day For Games on April 30th are open

Sign-ups are still open for the upcoming Huawei Developer Day For Gameson April 30th.

The online summit is a chance for developers to find out more about the latest trends, techniques, and tech in the games industry. It's also a chance to get information on Huawei's offerings, including HMS Core, HMS Capability, and AppGallery Connect.

The event is split into three sections, focusing on development, growth, and monetisation, with sessions from the experts at Huawei on how the company's tech can help your mobile game grow thrive in the market.

There's also talks from guests from Unity and Perfect World, offering a case study on the ways Huawei has helped grow games in the past. And if you're still yearning for more information, there'll be Q&A sessions available so you can ask all your burning questions and really dig into the meat of the matter.

The whole thing takes place on April 30th from 12:30pm to 2pm UTC+1, so you're set to learn a lot without taking too much time out of your day. And it's free - all you need to do is sign up ahead of time. But be quick, registration closes at 5pm UTC+1 on April 29th.

So if you want to find out more about how Huawei's suite of services can help your game grow to new heights, be sure to sign up for the Huawei Developer Day For Games.