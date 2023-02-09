Feature

PocketGamer.biz Podcast: The art of a successful game launch

Keyword Studios, Helpshift, KatanaAI and Backtrace join the PG.biz podcast team to explore what it takes to ensure a successful game launch in 2023

By , Managing Editor

In an era of app store saturation and the increasing importance of user acquisition - how important is it to launch your game well? Is there such a thing as a perfect launch - and can smaller developers afford to compete with the giants of the mobile games world?

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team is joined by some of the companies working at the cutting edge of the games market, offering technical solutions and automation to several major challenges to ensure every studio has the means to nail the all-important launch.

In a fast-paced and wide-ranging discussion, hosts Brian Baglow and Peggy Anne Salz speak to the companies which are helping developers offer a flawless user experience from start to finish, with a focus on keeping players happy (and playing the game).

Flawless player experience

Brian is joined by Eric Vermillion, the CEO of Helpshift, Peter Gerson, Senior Manager with Keyword Studios, KatanaAI’s Technology and Sales Director Dominick Kelly and Oz Syed, Game Development Evangelist from Backtrace.

This crack team explores how to do more with less, exploring the ways in which technology and automation can bring speed and efficiency to areas such as player support, localisation, quality assurance (QA) and more.

As the role of artificial intelligence in game development and publishing becomes an ever more contentious topic, we dive into the reality of AI and machine learning in the player journey, looking for examples, case studies and best practice to help every studio without breaking the bank.

Listen. Learn. Love

Join Brian as he finds out how every developer can nail the launch, make players happy and turn them into a community of loyal long-term fans. Listen now.

You can listen to all of the episodes of the PocketGamer.biz Podcast here, or find us and subscribe via the world's favourite podcast apps:

Enjoy!


Brian Baglow
Managing Editor

Brian has been working in the games industry since the mid-1990s, when he joined the legendary studio DMA Design, as a writer on the original Grand Theft Auto. Since then he's worked with major publishers, founded his own digital agency, helped numerous startups with PR, marketing, communications, narrative design, branding and making money.

Back in 2004 Brian created the Scottish Games Network, the industry body for the country's videogames sector. He also lectures at Napier University on the transformative power of interactive media on the creative industries, is a board member of Creative Edinburgh, and helps to organise games, tech and creative industries events.

In his spare time he plays videogames and is usually, proudly, at least one generation behind the cutting edge consoles.

