East Meets West: Roblox partners with Tencent, Gamescom heads to Asia, and Konami talks two years of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

The Asia market has become the most lucrative and influential region in the global mobile games industry.

Companies in countries such as Japan, South Korea and China are highly successful at home and are increasingly expanding around the world through global game releases, international partnerships and M&A. These markets also offer lucrative opportunities for Western publishers.

Two years on: Konami on how Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links has kept fans wanting more

We caught up with Konami senior producer Kenichi Kataoka following the two-year anniversary of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links to discuss how it supports the highly popular game.

Tencent and Roblox form strategic partnership in China

Roblox has been expanding its online experience in the region, with the new agreement looking to accelerate the process further.

Gamescom is heading to Asia in 2020

Europe's biggest consumer games expo is heading to Singapore for the first time in 2020.

Drodo Studios soft-launches DOTA Auto Chess standalone version on mobile

An intriguing deal between Chinese developer Drodo Studios and publisher Dragonest has resulted in the soft launch of Auto Chess on mobile, based on one of Steam's most popular games, DOTA Auto Chess.

South Korean government is split over the WHO’s decision to classify Gaming Disorder

The Ministry of Welfare has sided with parents groups in supporting the classification. However, the Ministry of Culture has launched an emergency panel in opposition to this support.

Tencent changes Arena of Valor strategy to no longer concentrate on the West

Honor of Kings is China's biggest game, but it has struggled to gain traction in the West under the name Arena of Valor. Tencent has now effectively pulled the plug on the game in the region altogether.

Mobile Legends bucks the US MOBA decline by growing revenue to $5.8 million in Q1

Moonton's own mobile MOBA Mobile Legends has found greater success in the US than Tencent's Arena of Valor, picking up $5.8 million in the country in Q1 2019.

The US-China trade war could see the States impose a 25 per cent tariff on game consoles

The proposed list of imported goods facing increased tariffs includes video game consoles and machines, coin-operated arcade machines, and parts related to the operation of coin-operated arcade games.

Pokemon press conference reveals several new games and apps

Nintendo revealed a new Detective Pikachu game for Nintendo Switch, a mobile and Switch app called Pokemon Home, smartphone app Pokemon Sleep, and mobile game Pokemon Masters in partnership with DENA.

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent claims top three positions for highest grossing in China

Tencent took the top three grossing spots on the App Store with Honor of Kings, Game for Peace and Perfect World.