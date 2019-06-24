PGC Hong Kong Speaker Spotlight: Game Consultant Nick Murray on the importance of game balance

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 will take place on July 17th to 18th. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

Today we're speaking with gameconsulting.net product, live operations and monetisation consultant Nick Murray, ahead of his talk on ‘Reading the sings - how game balance impacts everything’.

During the presentation, Murray will chat to Lockwood Publishing chief commercial officer Oliver Kern about how live operations, product strategy and game balancing all go hand in hand with one another.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Murray’s expertise stems from the free-to-play market while also pulling from his time working in product. Before becoming a full-time consultant, his previous employers consist of Rovio, Ubisoft and Gree.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Nick Murray: I founded the firm while on a beach in Vietnam. I've been running the consultancy for around one and a half years with occasional support from my wife who also worked in the games industry for several years. We focus on helping companies of all sizes to unlock additional revenue.

What does your role entail?

I work with many different teams to help get the most out of their games. This includes improving retention and monetisation through live ops, game design or running workshops with teams to help their understanding of free-to-play and supporting data-driven decision making.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

As cliché as it sounds, I love video games and wanted to follow my passion. Now I get to work with friendly and open-minded people every day.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Be flexible on location and company. Obviously, people play games from big firms and believe that they'd like to work for them but I recommend gaining some experience in smaller studios first. The range of tasks and responsibilities will be much broader and set you up for success - if you decide to move to a bigger company later down the line.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

I think the emphasis on season passes is a very significant factor for the industry. Gacha is becoming more and more problematic for some governments/authorities, so having an alternative that supports both player retention and monetisation sounds like a no-brainer. However, until popularised and made more accessible by games such as Fortnite, it was somewhat obscure.

Additionally, the last year was very positive for breaking down barriers - particularly of the platform variety. Though competition is healthy and the battle of exclusives will continue, I think that the ability to play cooperatively and competitively across different consoles or devices is great for the industry as a whole.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

If the anti-gacha trend continues, I wouldn't be surprised to see major franchises adopting the season pass method. Even those massive titles - such as FIFA that generate incredible revenue from card packs - could find that introducing a season pass structure sits better with their users, who will be growing tired of buying these packs for the 10th year in a row.

I expect to see more competitive mobile games coming to the fore. Games specifically designed to appeal to a more esports focused crowd will start appearing, though it will take a lot of testing and iteration before gaining traction.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Previously there were fewer titles available so standing out was easier. Nowadays, because of the mass variety as well as the option of quantity and quality of games on offer, any new game must be carefully crafted from the first minute onward to stand any chance of success.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm looking forward particularly to the events. Meeting new people and sharing ideas helps us all grow and drive the industry forward.

