Job News

Nintendo stats and salary revealed for Japan employees

Nintendo stats and salary revealed for Japan employees
By , Staff Writer

Nintendo has updated its recruitment page for its Japan employees revealing numerous stats about the workers.

According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmed, who translated the text, an average annual salary for Nintendo employees in the region is $80,000 a year, with the average work day stated as seven hours and 45 minutes.

The number of employees at Nintendo of Japan are 2,271 while the average age of workers is 38.6.

In 2018 the firm took on 59 university graduates, however this year that number is set to increase to 81.

Bonus time

All employees receive a pay increase every April while still being eligible for two bonuses in June and December.

One last note mentions the average length of employment for staff members, which came out at 13.5 years.

This information paints a very different picture of what western studios like Telltale games have previously endured, with workers criticising the toxic environment and long hours of crunch. Not to mention the large number of layoffs that took place at Telltale and Activision Blizzard recently.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

Feature Feb 22nd, 2019

5 best and funniest Reggie Fils-Aime moments Nintendo fans will remember

Job News Feb 21st, 2019

Nintendo of America president and COO Reggie Fils-Aime to retire

News Jan 28th, 2019

Nintendo president: "We certainly want to release mobile games across a wide variety of genres"

News Oct 1st, 2018

Nintendo successfully sues Tokyo’s unofficial Mario Kart tours for $89,000

News Sep 6th, 2018

Nintendo Direct delayed following earthquake in Japan

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies