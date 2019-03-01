Nintendo stats and salary revealed for Japan employees

Nintendo has updated its recruitment page for its Japan employees revealing numerous stats about the workers.
According to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmed, who translated the text, an average annual salary for Nintendo employees in the region is $80,000 a year, with the average work day stated as seven hours and 45 minutes.
The number of employees at Nintendo of Japan are 2,271 while the average age of workers is 38.6.
In 2018 the firm took on 59 university graduates, however this year that number is set to increase to 81.
Bonus time
All employees receive a pay increase every April while still being eligible for two bonuses in June and December.
One last note mentions the average length of employment for staff members, which came out at 13.5 years.
Not sure if new info but noticed this after the update on the Nintendo (NCL) recruitment page. Stats for Japan only-— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 1, 2019
No of Employees - 2,271
Avg age - 38.6
Avg length of employment - 13.5 yrs
Avg work day - 7hrs, 45mins
Avg annual salary - $80,000https://t.co/e0qKxJzqAK pic.twitter.com/Z0LTFEQ6I4
This information paints a very different picture of what western studios like Telltale games have previously endured, with workers criticising the toxic environment and long hours of crunch. Not to mention the large number of layoffs that took place at Telltale and Activision Blizzard recently.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?