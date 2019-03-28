Monolith Soft is ramping up its roster in preparation for a new Zelda

Monolith Soft has begun hiring up to begin work on a new Legend of Zelda title.

The Japanese developer behind Xenoblade has opened up applications for a number of roles including programmers, designers and technical artists, to help produce a new entry in Nintendo’s fantasy franchise.

Monolith has long contributed to Nintendo titles. Its main studio in Tokyo worked on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while a second studio in Kyoto assisted in Splatoon and Animal Crossing development.

Sword in the stone

Another post on the developer’s site suggests another project is in the works at Monolith, from the team behind the firm’s own Xenoblade titles.

While it’s likely Monolith is helping work on the next big Zelda title, Nintendo appears to be loosening its grasp on its own IP. In an unprecedented move, the next Crypt of the Necrodancer game will be a crossover titled Cadence of Hyrule.