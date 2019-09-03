Fate/Grand Order developer Type-Moon opens new subsidiary studio

Japanese Fate/Grand Order mobile developer Type-Moon has opened a new subsidiary studio.

Type-Moon Studio BB will be utilised to focus on the development of small-scale 2D titles, as well as cooperating with other companies to create mid-to-large scale 3D games.

The firm is best known for collaboration with Sony on the free-to-play RPG Fate/Grand Order. Since launching in July 2015, the title has gone on to surpass more than $3 billion in revenue from worldwide player spending.

Several jobs for the new location have been posted, including art designers, game designers and project managers.

The new studio will be headed up by former Square Enix series director Kazuya Niinou, who has previously overseen the Dragon Quest Builders franchise.

“New development environment”

“With development on [Dragon Quest] Builders 2 completed, I have left Square Enix,” said Niinou in a tweet translated by Gematsu.

“I have been at Square Enix for about seven years now (my longest yet!). I felt a little burned out with [Dragon Quest] Builders 2 and wanted to try out a development cycle different from Square Enix, so I set out for a new development environment.”

Sony has previously revealed that Fate/Grand Order will receive two film tie-ins, with the first scheduled to be released in 2020.

Sony was recently ranked 27th in PocketGamer.biz's Top 50 Game Makers of 2019 list.