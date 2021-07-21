Job News

Mixi’s Langer Lee joins ByteDance game's division Nuverse

Lee will take over as head of corporate development

Mixi’s Langer Lee will be taking on a new role as the head of corporate development for Asia (excluding China) and Europe at Nuverse, the gaming division of ByteDance

Lee began working at Mixi five years ago as part of the global publishing team concerned with North America for the mobile game Monster Strike. He then moved on to become strategy director for the global business division and has served as the director for corporate planning and strategy for digital entertainment for the past three years.

Nuverse is best known for Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade, Ragnarok X: Next Generation, Inked and the upcoming mobile release of My Time at Portia.

Thrilled

"At Mixi, I helped the company embrace a global-first approach, including building a worldwide network of relationships through investments and strategic partnerships," said Lee in a post to LinkedIn.

"I look forward to continuing to pursue these principles at Nuverse, including pushing boundaries to explore and achieve endless possibilities as we work to create a 'fun and inspiring experience for every gamer' through an array of immersive and playable virtual worlds," he continued.

"Immersive content can come from anywhere in the world. At Nuverse, I will collaborate with global partners and cross-functional teams to develop and execute strategy - starting with Japan, South Korea, and other markets in Asia and Europe, which I believe has untapped potential for growth. I'm thrilled to join Nuverse and look forward to discovering new collaborators and surprises in the industry!"

Earlier this year, ByteDance CEO and co-founder Zhang Yiming announced his scheduled departure from the company by the end of 2021.


