5 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Developer Toolkit track

Did you miss out on Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019’s Developer Toolkit track? Or do you want to watch your favourite sessions again.
Well good news! We’ve uploaded videos of the session from the day on our YouTube channel.
The Developer Toolkit
This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of GameRefinery, Twisted Hand Studio, Vivox, Dark Horse Digital, DeNA, Touch Press, Gamejam and ZeptoLab.
Here’s an overview of the topics covered:
- East vs. West: Mobile Game Art Styles and Genres Across Markets
- Working with Both Eastern and Western Developers as a Service Provider
- Using Vivox’s Voice and Text Chat to Deliver the Best Multiplayer Experience
- Success Bi Design: How we Embraced What we Knew (in a Field we Didn’t) to Achieve Success
- Is Working With Licensed IP a Path to Success?
If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.
Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.
