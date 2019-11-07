List

5 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s Developer Toolkit track

Special Features Editor
Did you miss out on Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019’s Developer Toolkit track? Or do you want to watch your favourite sessions again.

Well good news! We’ve uploaded videos of the session from the day on our YouTube channel.

The Developer Toolkit

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of GameRefinery, Twisted Hand Studio, Vivox, Dark Horse Digital, DeNA, Touch Press, Gamejam and ZeptoLab.

Here’s an overview of the topics covered:

  • East vs. West: Mobile Game Art Styles and Genres Across Markets
  • Working with Both Eastern and Western Developers as a Service Provider
  • Using Vivox’s Voice and Text Chat to Deliver the Best Multiplayer Experience
  • Success Bi Design: How we Embraced What we Knew (in a Field we Didn’t) to Achieve Success
  • Is Working With Licensed IP a Path to Success?

  • 1 East vs. West: Mobile Game Art Styles and Genres Across Markets

    GameRefinery’s Kalle Heikkinen delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 18th.

    It’s more important than ever to understand the differences between Eastern and Western markets. Is China really all about games themed around fantasy elements? Is there any room in Japan for non-manga games? How about genres? Are there certain visual styles that are more popular in some than others? In my talk, I’ll help the audience understand which artistic genres and styles work in which markets by utilising GameRefinery’s unique feature-level data.

  • 2 Working with Both Eastern and Western Developers as a Service Provider

    Twisted Hand Studio’s Owen Shen delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 18th, discussing working with Eastern and Western developers as a service provider.

  • 3 Using Vivox’s Voice and Text Chat to Deliver the Best Multiplayer Experience

    Vivox’s Thomas Wong delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 18th.

    Vivox’s voice and chat technology powers popular titles from Fortnite to League of Legends. In this intro session, Vivox’s Thomas Wong will show you how to implement voice/chat in your game to enable massive scale, cross-play, and immersive player experiences. And you can get started for free using the Vivox SDK.

  • 4 Success Bi Design: How we Embraced What we Knew (in a Field we Didn’t) to Achieve Success

    Dark Horse Digital’s Jason Frazer delivers a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 18th.

  • 5 Is Working With Licensed IP a Path to Success?

    Our panel of experts deliver a Developer Toolkit session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 on July 18th.

    The panel features:

    • Touch Press’ Barry O’Neill
    • DeNA’s Mao Eric Li
    • Gamejam’s Christian Calderon
    • ZeptoLab’s Dylan Tredrea

    This panel discusses licensed intellectual property and strategies for success in your game.

