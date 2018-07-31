Nintendo Switch nears 20 million sales

The Nintendo Switch has sold close to 20 million units overall in its lifetime.

The publisher’s earnings report for the three months ending June 2018 reveals that 1.88 million units were sold over the period. While this is down 4.4 per on last year, the hybrid console has now reached 19.7 million units sold.

Overall revenue for Nintendo reached $1.5 billion (¥168.1 billion), up 9.1 per cent year-on-year. Operating profit meanwhile soared up 88 per cent year-on-year coming to around $272.5 million (¥30.5 billion).

High targets

Nintendo continues to set lofty goals for its portable console. The Switch is expected to sell 20 million units in total for the year ending March 2019.

While it’s been a slower start for the console so far this year, Nintendo is banking on games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and both Pokemon: Let’s Go releases to help boost sales, as well as an inevitable spike around the Christmas period.

Those lofty expectations may be well-earned. After all, the Nintendo Switch is the fastest-selling console of all time in the US.