News

Nintendo Switch nears 20 million sales

Nintendo Switch nears 20 million sales
By , Staff Writer

The Nintendo Switch has sold close to 20 million units overall in its lifetime.

The publisher’s earnings report for the three months ending June 2018 reveals that 1.88 million units were sold over the period. While this is down 4.4 per on last year, the hybrid console has now reached 19.7 million units sold.

Overall revenue for Nintendo reached $1.5 billion (¥168.1 billion), up 9.1 per cent year-on-year. Operating profit meanwhile soared up 88 per cent year-on-year coming to around $272.5 million (¥30.5 billion).

High targets

Nintendo continues to set lofty goals for its portable console. The Switch is expected to sell 20 million units in total for the year ending March 2019.

While it’s been a slower start for the console so far this year, Nintendo is banking on games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and both Pokemon: Let’s Go releases to help boost sales, as well as an inevitable spike around the Christmas period.

Those lofty expectations may be well-earned. After all, the Nintendo Switch is the fastest-selling console of all time in the US.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

News Jul 26th, 2017

Nintendo sales hit $1.38 billion as its Switch console surpasses 4.7 million units shipped

News Aug 3rd, 2018

Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler hits one million copies sold worldwide

News Jul 12th, 2018

Nintendo Switch sales set to eclipse PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the US for the year

News Jul 3rd, 2018

Super Mario Run leaps past $60 million worldwide revenue

News Apr 27th, 2018

Nintendo’s mobile games brought in $359.5 million in the last year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.