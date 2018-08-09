News

Nexon’s MapleStory M hits five million downloads globally in two weeks

Nexon’s MapleStory M hits five million downloads globally in two weeks
By , Staff Writer

Nexon’s MMORPG MapleStory M has racked up five million downloads globally.

Initially launched in South Korea back in October 2016, the game received a global release two weeks ago and hit the three million downloads milestone within a week of that.

MapleStory M is currently sitting at the number one spot in the iOS App Store for the highest grossing game in five countries and the top 10 in 12, including Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The MMORPG has also recorded a similar feat on Google Play and sits within the top 10 in nine countries, including Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand.

A fine story indeed

Success hasn’t been limited to the East with the title sitting at 21st in the highest ranked games category in the Google Play Store in the US. The game is also at 45th in the same category on the iOS App Store.

To celebrate the feat, Nexon is set to host a special in-game giveaway event and will provide exclusive rewards to players who log in from August 8th until August 18th.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Aug 1st, 2018

MapleStory M racks up three million in one week after global launch and is a US top 100 grosser

News Jul 25th, 2018

Side-scrolling MMORPG MapleStory M launches worldwide

News Jun 1st, 2018

DomiNations hits $150 million mark in time for third anniversary

News May 31st, 2017

Dynasty Warriors: Unleashed surpasses six million downloads

News May 9th, 2017

Nexon and Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors Unleashed smashes 5 million downloads

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.