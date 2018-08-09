News

Square Enix profits drop after three months with no new games and new mobile titles fail to perform

Square Enix profits drop after three months with no new games and new mobile titles fail to perform
By , Staff Writer

Square Enix saw a 29.9 per cent drop in profits to $53 million after releasing no new games during the three months ending June 30th 2018.

Sales meanwhile fell 20.2 per cent year-on-year to $409 million. The publisher's digital entertainment arm, which includes its mobile games, saw a revenue drop of 26.5 per cent to $292 million.

Shaky ground

A slowdown was expected due to the lack of releases, but it appears that across the board titles weren’t performing as well as expected.

Square Enix noted that the performance mobile and browser games launched in the prior fiscal year had fallen below expectations and failed to generate additional revenue on top of existing hits like Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius.

The publisher also made reference to “the lack of the lump-sum payment of a license fee that we had received in the same period of the previous fiscal year".

It's possible that this could refer to a deal with MZ to release mobile 4X strategy game Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire, which soft-launched in April 2017 and released globally shortly after.

The title is thought to have made $380 million to date, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer, game developer and public speaker. Relatively new to the scene, she's already been recognised by GamesIndustry.biz and A MAZE for contributions to games culture. Her work has regularly appeared in PCGamesN, alongside sites like RPS, Eurogamer and Polygon.

Related Articles

News Aug 3rd, 2018

Keywords half-year pre-tax profits up 66% to $18.43m

News May 14th, 2018

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest help bump Square Enix to profits of $348 million

News Feb 6th, 2018

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Hoshi no Dragon Quest help grow Square Enix profits to $204 million

News Nov 9th, 2017

Square Enix's Dragon Quest Rivals hits seven million downloads in Japan five days after launch

News May 11th, 2017

Square Enix sales up to $2.25 billion as Final Fantasy Brave Exvius sees global success

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.