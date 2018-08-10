Indian learning platform Quizizz raises over $3 million in funding

Learning-based games platform Quizizz has raised over $3 million in funding.

The investment round was led by Nexus Venture Partners with involvement from existing investors.

Learning experience

Quizizz is a program aimed at turning homework into self-paced gaming, working in collaboration with teachers. Over half of schools in the US are engaged with the tool, answering around half a billion questions a month.

Gupta founded the company alongside Deepak Joy Cheenath back in 2015, beginning with a school in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

“Our mission is to motivate every learner,” said Quizizz CEO Ankit Gupta.

“When we hear that a student initially struggled on a math assignment but then replayed it six or seven times because she wanted to improve, we know we’re on the right track.”