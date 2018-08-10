Indian learning platform Quizizz raises over $3 million in funding

Learning-based games platform Quizizz has raised over $3 million in funding.
The investment round was led by Nexus Venture Partners with involvement from existing investors.
Learning experience
Quizizz is a program aimed at turning homework into self-paced gaming, working in collaboration with teachers. Over half of schools in the US are engaged with the tool, answering around half a billion questions a month.
Gupta founded the company alongside Deepak Joy Cheenath back in 2015, beginning with a school in the Indian city of Bengaluru.
“Our mission is to motivate every learner,” said Quizizz CEO Ankit Gupta.
“When we hear that a student initially struggled on a math assignment but then replayed it six or seven times because she wanted to improve, we know we’re on the right track.”
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?