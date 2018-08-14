PUBG Mobile has made $50 million in revenue

Tencent’s PUBG Mobile has hit the $50 million revenue milestone just as the first season of the Royale Pass comes to a close.

According to Sensor Tower, the popular battle royale’s revenue received a shot in the arm following the introduction of the Royale Pass and has seen its average daily intake jump from $170,000 to $689,000.

PUBG Mobile also jumped from 68th to 33rd on the global player spending chart for mobile games for July.

Chicken, anyone?

“As we’ve seen with new seasons of its main competitor, Epic Games’ Fortnite, PUBG Mobile may be poised for a sharp increase in revenue with the debut of its next season on August 18th,” said Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson.

“Assuming players feel compelled to purchase another Royale Pass based on their experience during the previous season.”

The news follows Tencent soft-launching a lite version of PUBG Mobile in the Philippines.

Called PUBG Lite, the battle royale title was built with Unreal Engine 4 and is optimised for devices with less RAM and is designed to take up less room.

Gameplay is also downsized and features a smaller 2x2 kilometre map and a player-pool of 40 combatants per game rather than 100.