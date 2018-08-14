News

Tencent's relationship with Riot strained over differences on mobile gaming

Tencent's relationship with Riot strained over differences on mobile gaming
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

It sounds like the last few years have been somewhat rocky for Riot Games and Tencent.

That's according to a report from The Information, which saw the firm chat to over 40 people, that claims Tencent is more interested in mobile games and battle royale than the MOBA genre at the moment.

Since Tencent bought Riot back in 2011, The League of Legends playerbase has dipped. The Chinese giant reportedly asked Riot to turn its PC MOBA into a mobile title; something the LoL firm resisted.

Strained

This mobile MOBA went on to be Honor of Kings - Arena of Valor in the West - with Riot employees shocked at just how similar it looked to League of Legends during early stages. The art style was changed, but the game went on to be a huge success both in Tencent's native China and North America.

Tencent is reportedly now more interested in the burgeoning battle royale genre, holding stakes in both Fortnite and Unreal Engine 4 maker Epic Games and Playerunknown's Battlegrounds firms Bluehole and PUBG Corp. As well as the massive success of both of these games, Tencent's new focus is also in part due to the aforementioned drop in League of Legends' playerbase.

Our sister site PCGamesInsider.Biz has the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

News Jun 19th, 2018

Tencent takes on Fortnite’s battle pass with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass

News Mar 29th, 2018

NetEase’s Knives Out pulled in more than 50 million monthly active users in January

The Charticle Mar 28th, 2018

PUBG Mobile versus Fortnite Mobile: Which is performing better?

News Aug 14th, 2018

PUBG Mobile has made $50 million in revenue

2 News Aug 13th, 2018

Tencent soft-launches PUBG Lite in the Philippines on Android

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.