Revenue up 616 per cent for Supercell's soft-launched Brawl Stars in July

Supercell saw revenue for its soft-launched title Brawl Stars grow by 616 per cent in July.
According to Sensor Tower, the team-based arena shooter brought in $1.3 million for the month, which was a fair leap from the $128,000 made on iOS alone the month prior. The title launched on Android at the end of June.
The spike was greatly aided by a running series of overhauls to Brawl Stars' content, presentation and monetisation mechanics.
The game was also further boosted by extending it’s soft-launch to Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.
Bring in the androids
The move to soft-launch the title in Hong Kong proved especially lucrative, with 47 per cent of player spending for July coming from the country on iOS.
Overall the team-based shooter still saw a boost in performance across iOS with revenues jumping up to $740,000, which is a six-time increase from the $128,000 in June.
Brawl Stars has also launched an Android near the end of June, which helped bump it up to its $1.3 million total.
Players on iOS still provided the lion’s share of revenue with 57 per cent, while newcomers on Android made up a respectable 43 per cent.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?