Revenue up 616 per cent for Supercell's soft-launched Brawl Stars in July

Supercell saw revenue for its soft-launched title Brawl Stars grow by 616 per cent in July.

According to Sensor Tower, the team-based arena shooter brought in $1.3 million for the month, which was a fair leap from the $128,000 made on iOS alone the month prior. The title launched on Android at the end of June.

The spike was greatly aided by a running series of overhauls to Brawl Stars' content, presentation and monetisation mechanics.

The game was also further boosted by extending it’s soft-launch to Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

Bring in the androids

The move to soft-launch the title in Hong Kong proved especially lucrative, with 47 per cent of player spending for July coming from the country on iOS.

Overall the team-based shooter still saw a boost in performance across iOS with revenues jumping up to $740,000, which is a six-time increase from the $128,000 in June.

Brawl Stars has also launched an Android near the end of June, which helped bump it up to its $1.3 million total.

Players on iOS still provided the lion’s share of revenue with 57 per cent, while newcomers on Android made up a respectable 43 per cent.