News

Revenue up 616 per cent for Supercell's soft-launched Brawl Stars in July

Revenue up 616 per cent for Supercell's soft-launched Brawl Stars in July
By , Staff Writer

Supercell saw revenue for its soft-launched title Brawl Stars grow by 616 per cent in July.

According to Sensor Tower, the team-based arena shooter brought in $1.3 million for the month, which was a fair leap from the $128,000 made on iOS alone the month prior. The title launched on Android at the end of June. 

The spike was greatly aided by a running series of overhauls to Brawl Stars' content, presentation and monetisation mechanics.

The game was also further boosted by extending it’s soft-launch to Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.

Bring in the androids

The move to soft-launch the title in Hong Kong proved especially lucrative, with 47 per cent of player spending for July coming from the country on iOS.

Overall the team-based shooter still saw a boost in performance across iOS with revenues jumping up to $740,000, which is a six-time increase from the $128,000 in June.

Brawl Stars has also launched an Android near the end of June, which helped bump it up to its $1.3 million total.

Players on iOS still provided the lion’s share of revenue with 57 per cent, while newcomers on Android made up a respectable 43 per cent.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jul 11th, 2018

Supercell’s Clash Royale plunders $2 billion in revenues in just over two years

News Feb 15th, 2018

Supercell revenues drop to $2.25 billion due to lack of new games and falling sales in Clash of Clans

News Aug 14th, 2018

PUBG Mobile has made $50 million in revenue

News Aug 10th, 2018

Pokemon Quest captures $8 million in revenue from mobile after one month

News Aug 8th, 2018

Fallout Shelter mobile surpasses $93 million in revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.