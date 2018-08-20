News

“In 2030 the market will be in the top five economies in the world” How to get into Indonesia’s mobile market early

“In 2030 the market will be in the top five economies in the world” How to get into Indonesia’s mobile market early
By , Staff Writer

Agate’s chief marketing officer Shieny Aprilia gave an array of tips to aid developers looking to get into the Indonesian mobile market during Devcom.

The thrust being, that the mobile games market is set to play a prominent role in the wider Indonesian economy as it’s forecasted to be among the top five in 2030.

The Indonesia-based games developer was founded back in 2009 and has gone on to pull in across 10 million players across its games portfolio.

Local fancies

The first tip was to create or publish a mid-core or hardcore title to appeal to the countries player base, as those games attracted the highest amount of spending customers within the country.

Using data supplied by Sensor Tower, Aprilia pointed to Moonton’s multiplayer online battle arena game Mobile Legends as a prime example as it topped the charts within the country for revenue and downloads.

Other highly grossing titles like IGG’s Lords Mobile and Youzu’s Legacy of Discord also landed within the top five of revenue without making the top 10 of downloads.

The second tip was to localise content and be wary of the trends within the country, such as a preference for local heroes and recognisable figures.

Aprilia compared Mobile Legends’ success to Tencent’s hit MOBA Honor of Kings, known as Arena of Valor in the West, as the former had advertised itself with a locally renowned hero within its imagery.

Comparatively, Honor of Kings was advertised with a picture of Batman who was a forefront of Tencent’s promotion of DC characters within the game.

While Honor of Kings has global acclaim, having generated $1.9 billion in revenues in 2017 alone, Mobile Legends proves more popular in Indonesia.

I ain’t afraid of no ghosts

The next tip of capitalising on local trends was the prominence of ghosts within Indonesia’s films and TV show due to their immense popularity.

Aprilia revealed the popularity to be one of the driving forces behind featuring the existential beings in Agate’s android title Juragan Hantu.

Finally, the last tip was to target Android devices as 90.69 per cent of mobile gamers is on the device. Tieing into Androids accessibility in terms of pricing, Aprilia also recommended developing games that run on low to mid-end devices.

Looking back

As previously reported, Indonesia is the largest mobile games market by both revenue and players, which will exceed 100 million in 2019.

The high-figures are helped in part by having the largest population in Southeast Asia.

While the country is the largest market and saw the biggest growth in 2017 it has the second lowest ARPPU in the region. This comes from the country having the lowest internet penetration in the region as well as Indonesian gamers not having as much disposable income.


Tags:
Iain Harris
Iain Harris
Staff Writer

Related Articles

Interview Jul 26th, 2018

The Big Indie Pitch interviews: What does it take to make a game all about esports?

News Apr 12th, 2018

What The Golf? takes the crown at this year’s Big Indie Pitch at GDC 2018

News May 21st, 2018

Alien Path publisher iCandy buys Indonesian Hollywhoot developer Joyseed

Comment & Opinion Mar 2nd, 2018

Indonesia Snapshot: The largest mobile games market in Southeast Asia

News May 22nd, 2017

Keywords splashes $6 million on Asian art services provider Red Hot CG

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.