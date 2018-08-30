Pocket Gamer Games Mixer with Fire-Point @ Tokyo Game Show 2018

We're delighted to be heading to Japan for the Tokyo Game Show and our first ever Pocket Gamer Games Mixer in the country, made possible by our friends at Fire-Point and season sponsors G-STAR.

In case you haven’t been to one before, our Mixer is the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing.

With an entertaining panel curated by our leading editorial team, featuring big-name industry figures, opportunities to chat with people from across the industry, and free drinks galore, you’re bound to have a good time - and maybe do some business too!

The evening’s proceedings will be held near the conference venue at Hotel Green Tower Makuhari from 6pm on Thursday, September 20th.

Provisional Schedule

18:00 Drinks and canapes

19:00 Welcome and presentation by Fire-Point

19:15 Mobile Mixer panel

20:00 Drinks and networking

21:00 End of the night

We’ll announce our panellists soon, but make sure you grab your Mixer ticket now.

It’s free to attend but we always fill up fast, so sign up now and bring along a business card to get in the door on the night.