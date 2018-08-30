Pocket Gamer Games Mixer with Fire-Point @ Tokyo Game Show 2018

We're delighted to be heading to Japan for the Tokyo Game Show and our first ever Pocket Gamer Games Mixer in the country, made possible by our friends at Fire-Point and season sponsors G-STAR.
In case you haven’t been to one before, our Mixer is the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing.
With an entertaining panel curated by our leading editorial team, featuring big-name industry figures, opportunities to chat with people from across the industry, and free drinks galore, you’re bound to have a good time - and maybe do some business too!
The evening’s proceedings will be held near the conference venue at Hotel Green Tower Makuhari from 6pm on Thursday, September 20th.
Provisional Schedule
- 18:00 Drinks and canapes
- 19:00 Welcome and presentation by Fire-Point
- 19:15 Mobile Mixer panel
- 20:00 Drinks and networking
- 21:00 End of the night
We’ll announce our panellists soon, but make sure you grab your Mixer ticket now.
It’s free to attend but we always fill up fast, so sign up now and bring along a business card to get in the door on the night.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?