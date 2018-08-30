News

Pocket Gamer Games Mixer with Fire-Point @ Tokyo Game Show 2018

By , Editor

We're delighted to be heading to Japan for the Tokyo Game Show and our first ever Pocket Gamer Games Mixer in the country, made possible by our friends at Fire-Point and season sponsors G-STAR.

In case you haven’t been to one before, our Mixer is the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing.

With an entertaining panel curated by our leading editorial team, featuring big-name industry figures, opportunities to chat with people from across the industry, and free drinks galore, you’re bound to have a good time - and maybe do some business too!

The evening’s proceedings will be held near the conference venue at Hotel Green Tower Makuhari from 6pm on Thursday, September 20th.

Provisional Schedule

  • 18:00 Drinks and canapes
  • 19:00 Welcome and presentation by Fire-Point
  • 19:15 Mobile Mixer panel
  • 20:00 Drinks and networking
  • 21:00 End of the night

We’ll announce our panellists soon, but make sure you grab your Mixer ticket now.

It’s free to attend but we always fill up fast, so sign up now and bring along a business card to get in the door on the night.


Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

